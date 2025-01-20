Warming station to open in Kaplan

KAPLAN, La. — A warming station will open its doors in Kaplan in response to the freezing temperatures set to hit Acadiana.

The station, hosted by the Knights of Columbus Council of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Parish, is scheduled to open at 3 p.m. Monday, January 20 at the Home Association Hall, located at 1007 LeJeune Ave.

The shelter will remain open until weather conditions improve. A hot meal will be provided, along with blankets, warm clothing, and hygiene products, organizers say.

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, the Kaplan Police Department will provide security for those temporary residents.