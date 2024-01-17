Warming centers in Vermilion Parish

Vermilion Parish, La. - Amid frigid temperatures, the city of Abbeville and Kaplan setup warming centers for community members who need to escape the cold.

“Everyone came together beautifully. They gave donations of food, pastries, and dessert items. So, everyone will be well fed and well cared for,” said Knights of Columbus Treasurer Donald Fontaine.

The Kaplan Knights of Columbus warming center is located at 1007 Lejeune Avenue. The warming center is equipped with essentials like food, toiletries, blankets, and cots for anyone looking to stay the night.

“We have plenty of cots. If you care to stay overnight in the warmth of our lodge just come in. We don’t have shower facilities but we do have running water, toilets, and sinks,” he said.

The knights will also provide warm soup or gumbo for anyone who is hungry.

In Abbeville, the mayor and her staff have transformed the A.A. Comeaux Recreational building into the warming center. The center will accommodate anyone that might need help or are unable to provide for themselves.

Pets are also welcomed as long as they are in a confined kennel or space where they are not harming anyone.

Volunteer Emily Gallet says having a space where residents can seek warmth and food is why she decided to volunteer in the first place.

“Growing up in the city of Abbeville my family has always been one to give back and they were a part of organizations that gave back in the community and so they have instilled in me a servant heart and always wanting to give back,” Emily Said.

The warming center is looking for volunteers interested in helping out their community.

“I’m super proud to be a part of this community in Abbeville and to help out anyway that I can. I encourage anyone who has ever wanted to give back to their community to do so because you get so much in return by giving,” Emily said.

Both warming centers will be open until Wednesday, January 17th. The Abbeville location will open until 3 pm and the Kaplan location will be open until noon.