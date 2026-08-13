Vermilion Parish welcomes students back for first day of school

MAURICE — Students and faculty in Vermilion Parish returned to campus for the first day of school.

North Vermilion High School's principal, Casey Meador, said the start of the school year brings a mix of energy and emotion.

"It's amazing how you don't sleep the night before," Meador said. "It's kind of like Christmas. You know, it's going to be exciting. The kids are excited, so it's energy and a lot of emotions, but it's fun."

He said one of the priorities heading into the new year is building trust between students, parents and school staff.

"We always talk about with kids, you know, they feel safe, they feel involved," Meador said. "There's trust between adults and them and parents and administration so that people reach out and voice concerns."

Some seniors took part in helping incoming freshmen get familiar with the school.

Senior Amelie Broussard said the experience brought back memories of her own first year.

"It's like thinking about what it was like my freshman year walking through the hallways and watching them do the same thing, but being able to help them out this time," Broussard said. "It's just really awesome."

As they begin their senior year, students said they are already looking ahead to future plans. Senior Abby Hebert said she wants to become a radiologist. Broussard said she plans to attend cosmetology school.