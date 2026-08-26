Vermilion Parish weighs in as SpaceX invests $100B in Spaceport, Louisiana

VERMILION PARISH — SpaceX is investing $100 billion to build Spaceport, Louisiana.

The company is guaranteeing at least 3,000 new direct jobs, with an average annual salary of $92,600. That is 192% above the current average salary in the parish.

"The talks in all of the conversations was anywhere from 60 to 80 percent local people hired. You know, we have some of the best welders in our area, some of the best construction workers in our area," said Vermilion Parish Police Jury President Chad Vallo. "It's amazing to know that those kind of jobs will be available for not only our locals, but hopefully for our future, and grand kids will be able to stay home."

SpaceX is exempt from paying property taxes after legislation passed during this year's legislative session. In place of property taxes, the company is giving Vermilion Parish $850 million in PILOT payments.

"Parish government, the school board and the sheriff are all going to benefit from those funds. I believe $20 million and then in January, $25 million, and it's either two or three percent every January for the next 10 years, then renegotiated," he said.

Vallo said the police jury has not yet discussed how it will divide the money.

SpaceX is working with the state to protect Louisiana's coast and implement hurricane protection before construction on the facility starts. The effort includes $100 million in funding going to the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.

"They really said that one of their biggest things that they want to do is not interrupt the culture, and that means hunting, fishing, crabbing still going to be a very big party of this project as well, and that comes directly from SpaceX," Vallo said.

