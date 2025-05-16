Vermilion Parish student wins Louisiana Student of the Year honor

Acadiana's three state Student of the Year finalists were honored today in Baton Rouge, and one of them - Rylann Renee Viator from Erath Middle School - won a top honor.

Acadiana's three finalists are Anniston Elizabeth Guidry of St. Martin Parish; Viator; and Walker John Prejean of Lafayette Parish.

Viator was named middle school Louisiana Student of the Year. She attends Erath Middle in Vermilion Parish (BESE District 7). Viator has consistently maintained honor roll status and is a well-rounded student excelling in academics, athletics, and the arts. She is an active volunteer and serves as a leader in the student council, Junior Beta Club, and 4-H, where she earned first place in public speaking. Viator is especially passionate about promoting the responsible use of social media among her peers.

Also honored were Mary Mack Thornton of Caddo Parish as Elementary Student of the Year, and Neal Pramod Tandon of Jefferson Parish as High School Student of the Year.

All of the state's 24 regional finalists were honored during a ceremony at the Cook Hotel and Conference Center at LSU. The overall honorees—one student each from elementary, middle, and high school —were selected based on academic achievement, leadership, service, and character.

“Each of these students have distinguished themselves through exceptional academic performance, leadership, and service,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley. “They are proof that hard work and high expectations yield extraordinary results.”

Each year, the LDOE and the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) recognize students who exemplify academic excellence, leadership, and service. Finalists include one fifth, eighth, and twelfth grader from each of the state’s eight BESE regions.

Thornton is the elementary school Louisiana Student of the Year. She attends Eden Gardens Elementary in Caddo Parish (BESE District 4). Thornton has maintained a 4.0 GPA and is a well-rounded student who shines in the classroom, on the playing field, and through her artistic interests. A dedicated volunteer, she participates in numerous service activities that benefit both her school and community. Known as a natural leader, Thornton also has a deep love for reading. She is passionate about childhood health and physical fitness and aspires to become an otolaryngologist like her father.

Tandon is the high school Louisiana Student of the Year. He attends Haynes Academy in Jefferson Parish (BESE District 1). Tandon has maintained honor roll status and is a well-rounded student who excels as a scholar, athlete, and artist. He is an active volunteer and serves as a leader in numerous school, community, and statewide organizations. As a member of the Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council, Tandon contributed to the development of House Bill 577, which prohibits social media companies from collecting data for targeted advertising to minors.

“Today, we honor not only academic excellence, but the promise these students hold for Louisiana’s future,” said BESE President Ronnie Morris. “Their talent, leadership, and drive inspire confidence in the next generation of Louisiana’s leaders.”

All Louisiana schools are eligible to submit one candidate. Students first compete at the school system level, with top performers advancing to zone, regional, and state competitions. Prior to selecting the three state honorees, a state committee conducts interviews and reviews writing samples and portfolios from each of the finalists.

