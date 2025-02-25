Acadiana students among finalists for state Student of the Year

The Louisiana Department of Education today named its 24 finalists for the 2025 Louisiana Students of the Year competition - and three of them are from Acadiana.

Here are the Acadiana students:

Anniston Elizabeth Guidry | Teche Elementary School | St. Martin Parish

Rylann Renee Viator | Erath Middle School | Vermilion Parish

Walker John Prejean | Lafayette High School | Lafayette Parish

The honorees include one 5th, 8th, and 12th grader from each of the state’s eight BESE regions. Finalists will convene May 16 at The Cook Hotel and Conference Center in Baton Rouge for an awards ceremony and the announcement of the Louisiana Students of the Year winners from each grade.

“Congratulations to each of our finalists. They represent the very best of Louisiana’s young scholars and leaders,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “We are proud to recognize academic excellence and look forward to celebrating with these students, their families, and educators in May.”

Finalists for 2025 Louisiana Students of the Year are:

Grade 5



Region 1: Lauren Kay Singleton | Henry Mayfield Elementary School | St. Tammany Parish

Region 2: Brynlee Elizabeth Perez | Norco Elementary School | St. Charles Parish

Region 3: Anniston Elizabeth Guidry | Teche Elementary School | St. Martin Parish

Region 4: Mary Mack Thornton | Eden Gardens Fundamental Elementary School | Caddo Parish

Region 5: Aly Lea May | Drew Elementary School | Ouachita Parish

Region 6: Zoey Olivia Jenkins | Parkview Elementary School | East Baton Rouge Parish

Region 7: Oliver Paul Richard | T. S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School | Calcasieu Parish

Region 8: Kai Ava-Jrew Butler | Brusly Upper Elementary School | West Baton Rouge Parish

Grade 8

Region 1: Jayden Michael Gardere | The Willow School | Orleans Parish

Region 2: Janiya Amani Belle| Martin Behrman Charter Acad of Creative Arts & Sci | Algiers Charter School Association

Region 3: Ramy D. Dali | N.P. Trist Middle School | St. Bernard Parish

Region 4: Lily Lynne Kees | Greenacres Middle School | Bossier Parish

Region 5: Avery Bernadine Dixon| Ruston Junior High School | Lincoln Parish

Region 6: Christopher James Godso III | North Corbin Junior High School | Livingston Parish

Region 7: Rylann Renee Viator | Erath Middle School | Vermilion Parish

Region 8: Brielle Taylor Poche' | Gonzales Middle School | Ascension Parish

Grade 12

Region 1: Neal Pramod Tandon | Haynes Academy School for Advanced Studies | Jefferson Parish

Region 2: Akshita Sridhar | Benjamin Franklin High School | Orleans Parish

Region 3: Trey Matthew Meyers | Chalmette High School | St. Bernard Parish

Region 4: Kylie Marie Small | Haughton High School | Bossier Parish

Region 5: Colton Charles Brasher | West Monroe High School | Ouachita Parish

Region 6: Marlie Blair McLellan | Dutchtown High School | Ascension Parish

Region 7: Walker John Prejean | Lafayette High School | Lafayette Parish

Region 8: Krishawndalyn Louise Rian Clark | Port Allen High School | West Baton Rouge Parish

In January, the LDOE named the 2025 regional honorees for Louisiana Students of the Year.

Students are selected based on criteria that measure academic achievement, leadership skills, character, and service to their schools and communities. Regional selection committees also use electronic portfolios of accomplishments, along with student writing samples and interviews to assess the communications and critical thinking skills of each candidate.

Finalists were selected among student of the year winners from schools across the state. All Louisiana schools were eligible to submit one candidate. Students compete with their peers at the school system level and may advance to the zone and regional competitions. Prior to selecting the three state winners, the state selection committee will conduct interviews and review a writing sample from each of the finalists as well as their portfolios.