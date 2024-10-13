Vermilion parish sheriff's office investigates post-homecoming game fight

VERMILION PARISH — The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large disruption and fight that erupted following the North Vermilion High School homecoming game against Comeaux High. The incident, which took place after the game ended, is under investigation by both the school and law enforcement.

Authorities are asking neighbors who have any video of the events leading up to or during the fight to submit them through this link: Submit Video Evidence.

As the investigation continues, the sheriff's office will determine if any criminal actions occurred, while the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) and schools conduct their own investigations.