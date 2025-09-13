Vermilion Parish Sheriff honors retired deputy killed in head-on collision Friday

VERMILION PARISH, La. — Vermiliion Parish Sheriff Eddie Langlinais posted to Facebook Friday afternoon, remembering retired deputy Charles Levine, 56, who died in a head-on collision Friday morning in Vermilion Parish.

To learn more about the crash, read our original story here.

Sheriff Langlinais wrote of Levine's honor, dedication and integrity while serving as a Vermilion Parish Sheriff's deputy.

"His commitment to upholding the law and protecting others left a lasting impact on Vermilion Parish. Beyond his professional commitments, Charles had positive interactions with every person he encountered, always greeting people with a smile, both on and off the job," read Langlinais' post.

Sheriff Langlinais noted that Levine's legacy continued to inspire the sheriff's office long after his retirement as he "remained a source of pride" to those who worked with him. Langlinais went on to offer his condolences to the Levine family, his friends and all those who knew and worked alongside him.

Langlinais ended his post with "We are grateful for Charles’ service, and we honor his commitment to Vermilion Parish."