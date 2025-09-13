Youngsville man killed in head-on collision

VERMILION PARISH, La. — One person was killed in a head-on collision that ended with one vehicle fully engulfed in flames in Vermilion Parish Friday morning.

Charles Levin, 56, of Youngsville was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 338 near Bonvillian Road when another vehicle was traveling east. For reasons still under investigation, Levine's vehicle crossed the centerline while in a curve and entered the eastbound lane. Levine's vehicle struck the other vehicle head-on then caught fire.

Levine sustained fatal injuries and pronounced dead on the scene. According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, the other driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This crash remains under investigation.