Vermilion Parish Police Jury discusses building transfer with city of Abbeville

ABBEVILLE — During Wednesday night's meeting, the Vermilion Parish Police Jury discussed the transfer of the buildings to the city of Abbeville.

The Abbeville City Council made the decision during last week’s meeting to acquire the old Hibernia Bank and the old library building.

The Police Jury gave the city council the option to acquire the old library building, where the cultural center is operating. However, as part of the deal, the city also had to acquire the old Hibernia Bank building.

Mayor Pro-Tem Brady Broussard Jr. took the floor during the police jury meeting to discuss the transfer of the properties.

"There were no open seats, and those were people of organizations who are supporting this deal, specifically the cultural center," Broussard said.

Those who disagree with the acquisition say it is because of costs, as the repairs could add up to over $500,000.

Broussard said, "We’ve had an architect examine it. We’ve had a civil engineer look at it, and we think we have all the documents of the condition of the building. And we’re going to wait until the documents are signed, but then we will go forward with repairs."

He said after the repairs are done, the city will be able to consolidate departments in the old Hibernia Bank building.

"There will be plenty of room for many city departments, and we’re anxious to see that happen to consolidate them in one location, which will be better for our citizens," he said.

He said the city could take ownership sooner rather than later. The police jury's attorney is working on preliminary documents.

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