Vermilion Parish plans historical walking tour for America's 250th birthday

ABBEVILLE — Vermilion Parish is preparing a historical walking tour through downtown Abbeville ahead of America's 250th birthday.

Visitors will meet historical figures from around the nation during the tour.

"They will be telling a portion of their story. You will meet George Washington, Betsy Ross, Abe Lincoln, Francis Scott Key," said Charlene Beckett, Abbeville's Main Street manager.

The Vermilion Parish Tourist Commission received $1,000 from the Louisiana Office of Tourism to bring the event to life.

"This grant is going to allow us to do some advertising and publicity for the event, but it also helps pay for some of the costumes for our reenactors and some of the decorations so we can make Abbeville and Vermilion Parish look beautiful," said Alison Miller, Vermilion Parish's tourism director.

Beautification efforts are already underway. Beckett said the Vermilion Parish Courthouse is getting spruced up for participants, with flowers being planted and signs getting cleaned.

"You're going to come here and feel really patriotic," Beckett said.

The cultural center will display pieces of America's history, including replicas of the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights and patriotic artwork done by local students, Miller said.

The celebration is on Friday, June 26, starting at 5:30. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Chloe Rosé in Abbeville.

Guests will meet at the gazebo in Magdalen Square.