Vermilion Parish kicks off summer feeding program

ABBEVILLE, KATC - Vermilion Parish School System is kicking off their summer feeding program.

The program aims to provide breakfast and lunch to children up to the age of 18 years old, free of charge during the summer break.

The hot breakfast and lunch meals will be served every day and you don’t have to register.

“It’s very important that all students, all children in our parish have the ability to be able to access breakfast and lunch during the summer break,” Vermilion Parish Coordinating Supervisor of the Summer Feeding Program Amy Fremin, RD said.

For the first time, Vermilion Parish School System is offering meal boxes during summer break.

Dozens of cars lined up at North Vermilion High School to pick up the meal boxes. Inside the box you will find seven breakfast and 7 lunches. There is no cost, but you will have to register for a box.

Abigail Fremin, who works for the Summer Feeding Program told me providing meals goes beyond the food, it’s an opportunity to help others in the community.

“It’s great to have this program in Vermilion (parish) where every kid can have access to food during the summer when school is not in session,” she said.

Vermilion Parish Nutritionist Amy Fremin says it’s important to have these programs when school is not in session so children far and wide can receive a nutritionally balanced meal.

“We have a consensus in the parish that we don’t want children not eating and we also feel like the meals can help parents at home with the responsibilities of having to provide breakfast and lunch. It makes it easier for a household in general,” Amy said.

For more information on the summer feeding program click here,

https://www.vpsb.net/o/vpsd/page/summer-meals

To register for the meal box click here,

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeeI5t3Gcm3demNfLYaoEHpoDdLV7ZAx1QDtDc6CHQPpBie3g/viewform

Hot meals - Eat site

Eaton Park Elementary and JH Williams Middle6/3/24 - 7/26/24Monday - FridayBreakfast = 8:30 am – 9:30 am Lunch = 11:30 pm –12:30 pm*Closed 6/19/24 & the week of 7/1/2024*

Erath High6/3/24 - 6/28/24Monday - FridayBreakfast = 8:30 am – 9:30 amLunch = 11:30 pm –12:30 pm*Closed 6/19/24*

Free of charge, no registration required

Meal Boxes – Pick Up Each Week

North Vermilion High, Kaplan High, Jesse Owens Elementary, Forked Island/E. Broussard Elementary

6/4/24 - 7/30/24

Every Week, Tuesdays Only

3:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Online Registration Required

