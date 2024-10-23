Vermilion Parish hosts first agricultural tour for students with special abilities

ABBEVILLE, KATC. — For the first time in Vermilion Parish, high school students with special abilities had the opportunity to learn about the agriculture industry and its economic role in the community.

The event brought together 35 students and 20 teachers for an interactive tour that began in Abbeville at the Sagrea Alligator Farm. There, students learned about the alligator breeding process, including how hatchlings grow to adulthood and are processed for their skins. The students observed alligator hides before they are shipped off for processing.

“It was kind of cool; he explained that they make purses and wallets out of them sometimes,” said Bryce Boudreaux, a senior at North Vermilion High School.

Next, the group visited Simon Sugarcane Farm, where they watched the sugar cane being cut and planted directly into the ground.

The tour concluded at 007 Ranch, home to quality Brahman beef cattle, where many students experienced petting cattle for the first time. The John Deere caps were donated by Sunshine Quality Solutions. The Case IH Caps were donated by Progressive Tractor & Implement.

“My favorite thing about today are the cows because it was my first time petting one,” said Ja’xavian Francis, a 10th grader at Abbeville High School.

Roslyn Simon, a speech and language pathologist in Vermilion Parish, emphasized the importance of the event. “It was really important for us to bring these kids together and to do something they have never done before,” she said.

Simon hopes this introduction to farming will foster a sense of community among students. “There are lots of opportunities for them when they get out of high school, and they can be part of this community,” she added.

Amariya Signal, a ninth grader at Abbeville High School, reflected on her experience, saying, “It was my first time coming to the farm and seeing a cowboy.”

This tour marked a significant step in providing unique experiences for students with special abilities in Vermilion Parish.

