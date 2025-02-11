Vermilion Parish celebrates third annual event honoring black history, culture, and education

ABBEVILLE, KATC - Local community members gathered at the Vermilion Parish Library on Saturday to honor Black history and inspire future generations. The event, a collaboration with the Vermilion Reach Group and the library, showcased the richness of African American culture through performances, history lessons, and tributes to prominent figures in the Civil Rights Movement.

The day began with energetic dancing, as children of all ages participated in traditional dances, highlighting the significance of Black history and culture.

"It's important because we get to spotlight our local people who don't always receive recognition," said Chris Bessard, a member of the Vermilion Reach Group and event moderator.

Among the performers was Nyla Trahan, a dancer with Vermilion Treasure Dance. "It's important because all the Black people need to know our history — that people did a lot of things for us to make us do things that we can do today," Trahan explained.

In addition to the performances, the program also focused on educating attendees about Black leaders in Abbeville and the larger civil rights movement. One of the most powerful moments came when Rashad Brooks, a high school junior, portrayed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Brooks's portrayal resonated deeply with the crowd. "Come on, congregation! Let them know, you are the dream," he said, echoing one of Dr. King's famous speeches.

When asked about preparing for the role, Brooks shared the significance of the moment. "It took me two years to prepare for this role. I got really nervous because it’s a very big role," Brooks said. "But it was inspirational and uplifting. I’ve seen a couple of videos of Dr. King, and he was just calm, and I tried to embody that."

The event left a lasting impression on all who attended, reinforcing the importance of recognizing Black history, educating future generations, and celebrating the legacy of civil rights leaders who shaped the course of American history.

Contact information for the Vermilion Reach Group can be found below.

E: VermilionReachGroup@outlook.com

Contact information for Vermilion Treasure Dance group can be found below.

Myria Perro, CEO

C: 337-281-8515

E: vermiliontreasuredance@gmail.com

