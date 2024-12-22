Vermilion Council on Aging hosts heartwarming Christmas event for seniors

ABBEVILLE, KATC — While it might look like a typical bingo celebration, the annual Christmas party hosted by the Vermilion Council on Aging offers much more than just fun and games for local senior residents.

For many, like Wesley Willis, it’s an important opportunity to socialize and create lasting memories during a time when isolation can weigh heavily.

“I don’t care if I win or not. I just love having fun and I love playing bingo,” said Willis, an attendee at the event.

For Willis, the event holds special meaning. “When I come here every morning, it makes my day. I lost my child, and it makes my day,” she said, her voice breaking with emotion.

The holiday gathering, which brings together senior residents in the community, is designed to ensure that they feel included during a time of year that can sometimes feel lonely.

Misty Landry, the council’s nutrition coordinator, is especially passionate about making sure seniors are remembered.

“A lot of people forget about the seniors,” Landry said. “Some of them might not have families, some might be far away. You have to look at it like that’s your mom, your dad, or your grandparents. That’s how I look at it. They mean so much to us.”

Landry’s commitment to the event is evident in her efforts to make it a special occasion. “It’s a way to show them they’re loved and appreciated.”

The party would not have been possible without the generosity of Calvin Williams, a local resident who donated funds to support the event. Williams, who was diagnosed with stage 2 pancreatic cancer in June, remains determined to give back to his community.

“I found out on June 3rd this year that I have pancreatic cancer, and it’s an aggressive cancer,” Williams said. “But as long as I’m living, I will continue to give.”

For many attendees, the event serves as a reminder that they are not forgotten, and that even in challenging times, there are still opportunities to come together and celebrate the spirit of the holidays.

To join the Vermilion Council on Aging community, call the number below

337-892-2563