Vermilion Catholic bans social media for eighth grade students and lower grades

ABBEVILLE — Vermilion Catholic will prohibit social media usage for eighth grade students and lower grades for the 2026-2027 school year.

Students in ninth grade are encouraged to voluntarily refrain from using the apps.

"Teachers and administrators and disciplinarians have seen the impact social media has on the children— even when they're using it outside of school hours— and a couple of other schools in the state have already done it," said Father Alexander Albert of St. Mary Magdalen Church and Vermilion Catholic.

He said those schools have seen a positive impact after implementing this change.

"We're seeing that that has been a good way of addressing those concerns, kind of rebuilding a culture of healthy human interaction," he said.

Students will not be able to access social media during or outside of school hours, which includes after school, weekends, holidays and summer.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, social media can help teenagers find community and social support, but it can also change parts of adolescent brains — affecting impulse control, emotional regulation and social behavior.

The report also says social media usage in children and teenagers can cause depression due to social isolation, lack of sleep and not participating in healthy activities.

"A lot of people have come up to me and said we're very grateful for this policy. It helps us kind of govern the interactions my children have with other children in the school. I think it creates a generally safer environment and a healthier culture. Of course, there are a few people who are not happy with the policy," Father Albert acknowledged.

The policy outlines consequences for violations, with the fourth violation being met with expulsion.