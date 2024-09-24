UPDATE: One man booked in fatal Kaplan shooting

One person has been booked in connection with a Monday shooting in Kaplan.

Kaplan Police tell KATC this was the first homicide this year for the city, and until one slaying in 2021 and another in 2023, there hadn't been a homicide there for 20 years.

Leshawn Meaux, 34, of Abbeville was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which happened Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a store.

Police say they've booked Kendrick Solomon, 25, with first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot, and the shooter fled the scene. They found Solomon about a half-hour later, outside the city limits, and a weapon was found in the car with him, police say. No weapon was found on Meaux's body, police say.

Witnesses heard several gunshots, and several bullets struck the store - that's the reason for the criminal damage charge, police tell us.

KATC TV3's Vermilion Parish Reporter Penelope Lopez will have more later today.

