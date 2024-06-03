UPDATE: Lafitte Park should re-open soon

After announcing the closure of Lafitte Park back in April, Abbeville City officials say the re-opening date is near.

"We are anticipating the park opening in the coming weeks. We understand the excitement and anticipation of the brand-new fishing pier and enhanced accessibility features for those with mobility challenges. We look forward to sharing the newly improved park with you very soon," the city posted on its Facebook page Monday afternoon.

The post also gets into some of the work that has been done:

The city has taken significant steps to enhance safety around the lake by removing the steep slope along the banks. This not only makes it safer for fishing but also ensures a secure environment for all park visitors. New grass has been planted along the banks, and we are waiting for it to root and mature.

Mayor White has announced the relocation of the dog park to the front of the park, away from the lake, in response to complaints about pets stepping on fish hooks. The fences for both small and large dog parks will be moved closer to the park’s entrance in June. The park is expected to reopen for fun activities later in June.

Officials say they're sorry for the closure, but say it was necessary to allow all the improvements to be done, and for the grass to get a strong start.

"This closure is necessary to allow for the newly seeded grass on the freshly completed bank work to take root. Adequate grass coverage will help stabilize the bank and ensure the longevity of the park," officials said back in April.

It won't be long now, Monday's post promises.

"Stay tuned for the reopening of Lafitte Park, including details about the upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion. Thank you for your understanding as we strive to enhance and maintain our community spaces for everyone’s enjoyment," Monday's post states.