Upcoming Community Center is rooted in rich history

Abbeville, La. - On the corner of Martin Luther King Jr Drive and Schlessinger street, you will come across an empty area that once served as a school for only African American students in Abbeville.

The rich history of this high school dates back more than fifty years during a time when separate but equal was being challenged. The space is now being transformed into a community center.

“Coming to this school from first grade to fifth grade, of course it was an all Black school because of segregation, the impact of the education from those educators were tremendously impactful because these educators were serious about educating the kids at the highest level,” said Nehemiah Projects of Acadiana Chairman Pastor Walter Jr.

The community decided to honor Reverend James A Herod by naming the high school after him. Reverend Herod was seen as a pillar for education equality and someone who empowered African Americans through education and ministry.

Son of a sharecropper and former student, Pastor August says this school shaped him into the man he is today.

“When I’m down here, it’s also in memory of my mom but also in memory of the people who helped me,” he said.

Now, Pastor August with the help of the Nehemiah Projects of Acadiana is transforming the space into a community center. The center will provide a hub for special engagement, offer educational opportunities like financial literacy and provide health services. It will also include a recreational area and so much more.

“We want to cover all the gametes and this community center will provide access to that and every organization in Vermilion Parish can come get scheduled in and bring these services that would be a blessing to this particular region of our city overall,” he said.