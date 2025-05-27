Two-vehicle crash under investigation after car hits tractor

VERMILION PARISH — The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened around noon in the 7000 block of Roosevelt Road.

Deputies say a car collided with a tractor Monday afternoon along Roosevelt Road. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Authorities have not released any details about injuries or if anyone was transported to the hospital. The roadway remained partially blocked for several hours as first responders worked to clear the scene.

The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid the area while the investigation continues.