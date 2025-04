VERMILION PARISH, La. — Two people were killed in an overnight crash in Maurice.

Police responded to a call at 11:40 pm Tuesday about a two-vehicle crash on West Etienne.

A 43-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man in the same vehicle sustained fatal injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Maurice Police Department.

A woman in the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.