Third annual Egg-stravaganza event in Kaplan brings the community together

KAPLAN, KATC - With a dinosaur-themed basket clenched tightly in his hand, six-year-old Jude Cormier had one goal in mind: eggs.

“I think I’m going to get 15 eggs,” he said with excitement, scanning the field during the third annual Egg-stravaganza in Kaplan.

Hosted by Citizens in Action 2.0, a local nonprofit, the Easter event drew families from across the area for an afternoon of egg hunts, face painting, cotton candy and community connection.

“I really like today,” Jude added, staying focused as he searched through the grass. “Just keep looking.”

Helping him along the way was his mom, Krista Cormier, who cheered him on as he navigated the egg-dotted field. “Thank you, Mom,” he said sweetly during a break in the action.

For the Cormiers and hundreds of other attendees, the Egg-stravaganza has become a beloved community tradition.

“Don’t tell anyone — we hid 2,021 eggs,” joked Narcissa Randolph, president of Citizens in Action 2.0. “We always try to find ways to connect with our community. Easter is perfect — it’s all about family and love and the kids.”

Krista Cormier said she appreciates the accessibility and spirit of the event.

“It’s amazing because the entire community comes out,” she said. “Kaplan is a low-income community, so it’s awesome that they do something like this — something that is free and available for everyone.”

Even though the egg hunt was competitive, Jude walked away with a smile and a game plan for next year.

