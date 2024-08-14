"The international celebration of Acadians," Congrès Mondial Acadien brings Acadiana residents to Nova Scotia

ABBEVILLE, La. — Congrès Mondial Acadien, or Acadian World Congress, is an eight-to-10-day gathering to celebrate the Acadian heritage.

"From 1755-1764, the British kicked them out of Canada, and many went to France—ended up, many, in Louisiana and scattered all over. So many come back here every five years; kind of family reunion," said Billy Nungesser, Louisiana's lieutenant governor.

In fact, some of the highlights of the Congrès are the family reunions, with gatherings of people from all over, bearing the names familiar to us in Acadiana, like Thibodeau, Dugas, Richard and Broussard.

"As a matter of fact, the Broussard reunion is today," said Abbeville Councilman Brady Broussard. "Very excited about this."

Broussard described the reunions as "a wonderful, cultural experience," where attendees are able to take part in workshops, listen to speakers and music, do crafts, take tours and learn about what the original Acadians did and where they did it.

"Last night, we had some great Cajun music, some jambalaya. So a lot of great people from all over, and it gives us a chance to invite those people back to Louisiana," Nungesser said.

To avoid waiting another five years for the next reunion, plans are being made now for the Grand Réveil Acadien to be held in Acadiana.

"I assure you that I have been spreading the message that we welcome them," Broussard said.

The Grand Réveil Acadien will start off in Abbeville's Magdalen Square, spreading to other areas of Acadiana throughout the event, which will take place in October 2025.