The Advocate: Governor to make SpaceX announcement Tuesday in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. — According to The Advocate, Governor Jeff Landry is inviting hundreds of business leaders and Louisiana elected officials to Abbeville next week to announce that Elon Musk's company SpaceX is planning to build a multibillion-dollar spaceport on a stretch of the coast about 45 miles southwest of Lafayette.

The invitation was sent via email by the Governor's Office and Louisiana Economic Development on Wednesday.

Landry will make the announcement at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in Abbeville, according to the paper.

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