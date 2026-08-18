Geophysicist weighs in on potential SpaceX impacts in Vermilion Parish

VERMILION PARISH — A geophysicist says a proposed SpaceX project in the area may not be entirely negative when it comes to hurricane impacts.

Dr. Gary Kinsland, professor of geophysics at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, was asked about potential impacts if the project moves forward.

"Strangely enough, by them developing something down there that they protect, that protection might protect inland for some people," Kinsland said.

Effects on marshland

Kinsland addressed how development would affect the ground further inland.

"In terms of the marsh, of course, right where their footprint is— it's not going to be marsh anymore," Kinsland said. "It's never purely positive or purely negative. But the changes, the geologic changes, I can't see there being that many."

Kinsland said elevated structures built on the coast could add to land loss.

"They'll have to drive pilings down in the marsh. Those are very stable. The marsh keeps sinking, compacting," Kinsland said. "There's— a lot of our loss of shoreline is compaction of young sediments. Their pilings will get taller above ground in the future."

Ecological impact

Kinsland said he does not expect a ripple effect on the surrounding environment.

"I don't expect to see the environment outside that two-mile zone being affected very much," Kinsland said. "As a scientist, I know if you affect this, it affects that. But I don't expect the effect to be very great outside two miles. Now, within two miles, where roads and facilities and parking areas... that would be very different."