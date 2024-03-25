Teen arrested and security increased after threat toward high school

A 14-year-old girl was arrested Sunday, accused of sending out a message threatening to "shoot up" Delcambre High School today.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon says deputies were called on Sunday with reports that a message was sent out on social media, threatening the school.

Deputies identified the girl as the person who sent out the message, and after they talked to her and her parents, she was arrested on one count of terrorizing. She was released to the custody of her parents, deputies say.

Sheriff Couvillon also stated that due to the threat, he has deputies assisting Delcambre Police and Iberia Sheriff’s Office with security at the school to ensure the safety of children and faculty.

The Investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may follow, the sheriff said.