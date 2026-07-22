State senator addresses Space X, Blue Origin rumors

VERMILION PARISH — For months, speculation has circulated about a space exploration company coming to Vermilion Parish.

State Sen. Bob Hensgens addressed those rumors directly with parish residents at a meeting, though no questions were taken from the public during or after the meeting.

"I hold no details of a possible SpaceX or Blue Origin purchase of property in Vermilion Parish," Hensgens said.

He said the parish's access to the Intracoastal Waterway, which provides direct access to the Gulf Coast, is a factor that makes the possibility appear real.

"A major industrial space complex here would be transformational. We're talking about the possibility of thousands of high wage jobs in engineering, manufacturing, construction, operation and technical fields," Hensgens said.

He acknowledged the possibility poses challenges, including more construction projects and increases in the cost of living. He said high-paying jobs could bring positive impacts to the parish.

“We need to maximize our benefits and minimize those disruptions. When they do that, those exemptions become an investment that pays us back many times over through skyrocketing sales tax revenues, better funded schools, thriving small business, and real prosperities for families in the parish," he said.

Hunters in Pecan Island have voiced concerns on social media about the effects a space exploration facility could have on hunting in the area. Hensgens said he researched the issue by looking at Cape Kennedy, Florida.

"I have called around and researched out in Cape Kennedy, Florida's Marietta Island National Wildlife Refuge, that thrives right next to the Kennedy Space Center with regulated duck hunting and year-round fishing. I have talked to guys that hunt there, and the ducks assimilate to the environment," he said.

Hensgens also said if a space exploration company lands in Vermilion Parish, they could possibly invest in coastal and hurricane protections.

"And I understand the deep attachment to our coast and our culture, but continued economic slowdown and our migration carries risks, too," he said.