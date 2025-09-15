Sounds on the Square returns to Abbeville

Mark your calendar for Thursday, September 18, when Magdalen Square is set to come alive once again for the fall series of Sounds on the Square.

The free outdoor concert series is set to happen every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. under the oaks until October 23.

Vendors will be selling food and drinks, but be prepared to bring your lawn chair if you plan on going.

Here's the Fall 2025 lineup:



Sept. 18 - Clara Rae

Sept. 25 - Jake Knott & The Unwound

Oct. 16 - Straight Whiskey

Oct. 23 - Dustin Dale Gaspard

For more information, click here.