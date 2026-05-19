Repairs coming to Kirk Road in Maurice, Vermilion Parish police juror says

MAURICE — Dane Hebert, Vermilion Parish District One police juror, helped to secure $1.8 million in funding for repairs and reconstruction work along Kirk Road in Maurice.

The project will cover the stretch of Kirk Road from the Vermilion Parish and Lafayette Parish line to Highway 92.

“They’re going to completely reconstruct. It’s all cement, 11 foot lanes, and it’s going to involve widening and completely reconstructing the road,” Hebert said.

Hebert said Kirk Road has become a heavily traveled route between Lafayette and Vermilion parishes.

"A lot of traffic,” he said. “The road itself has been kind of degrading over the last couple of years because of the high volume of traffic and the speed of traffic.”

According to Hebert, the narrow roadway has created safety concerns for motorists traveling through the area.

“There’s been a high volume of accidents," he said. "There’s some curves in the road, and it’s difficult to meet another car in those curves because the shoulders are crumbling, so it’s been an ongoing problem."

Construction on the roadway will begin in 2028, and is expected to take nearly three months. During that time, motorists may experience intermittent closures and traffic adjustments.

“They’ll probably reroute on some days and some days it’ll be just, like, half the road in use. But there’ll be a little of an inconvenience, I’ll say. But the end result will be worth it,” Hebert said.

