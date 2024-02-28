Proposed school merge put on pause for 2024-2025

Abbeville, La. - In a recent board meeting, Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler proposed a plan that would combine James A Herod and Eaton Park Elementary schools.

Eight years ago, both of these schools housed K-5 but due to a decline in population size, the board decided to divide the schools by grade.

Herod Elementary School currently houses third through fifth grade and Eaton Park Elementary houses kindergarten through second.

Superintendent Byler says one of the biggest challenges is working out staffing and logistics.

“For me to stand here and say 100% with certainty that this is going to happen .. I don’t know if that’s realistic because when we look at the charter school, we don’t really know how the numbers are going to affect us. If the charter school takes more students from the Abbeville area or the outlier areas that can cause some ripple effects.”

If the plan goes into effect in the coming years, students and staff would be moved to Herod Elementary School and Eaton Park Elementary School would convert into an education center.

At this time, Byler says he has decided to put this project on pause until he conducts further research.