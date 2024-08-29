Promoting literacy in children: New StoryWalk and 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign

PALMETTO ISLAND STATE PARK, La. — It's important for kids to have fun!

But, you know what else is important for our kids? Reading and comprehension.

At Palmetto Island State Park, the newest addition to the kid's trail makes reading a little more fun.

Once upon a time, the kid's trail was just a path with animals hidden along the way, but now it has turned into a StoryWalk featuring the pages of a children's book.

"As they walk down the trail, they'll reach each individual page," said Andrea Jones, the park's manager. "It's a cool, interactive thing that they can come out and enjoy together as a family."

The purpose of the StoryWalk is to promote children's literacy and physical activity.

"Literacy is extremely important because what can you do without that...having basic understanding, being able to read things and comprehend things," said Gregg Meaux with the Vermilion Parish School Board and Friends of Palmetto Island State Park.

To keep kids coming back for more, the featured book will be changed monthly, according to Jones. The park hopes to feature books from Louisiana authors or books about Louisiana.

The books were supplied to the park by the Vermilion Parish Library and The Friends Group. The display cases were donated by the mayor of Abbeville.

You can head out to the park now to read this month's book, From Head to Toe by Eric Carle.

To read next month's book, Boudreaux the Louisiana Mosquiteaux, head out to the StoryWalk's grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m., where you can meet the author, Stacy Bearden.

Jambalaya, sides and desserts will be provided by the local Dutch Oven Society chapter, the Latanier Cookers.

"It's going to be a fun day to bring your family out and explore our kid's trail, eat some good Louisiana food," Jones said.

Reading can set a child on a path to success, and initiatives like the StoryWalk and our 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign are working to promote children's literacy.

Palmetto Island State Park is not affiliated with the 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign in any way. However, KATC is highlighting places where kids can engage in reading and learning opportunities—places like the StoryWalk.

