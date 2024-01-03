Police investigating double shooting in Abbeville

Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in Abbeville that left a woman and man injured.

On January 2, 2024, at 10:29 pm, the Abbeville Police Department received a call of shots fired at Veterans Memorial and John Hardy Drive, according to an Abbeville Police Department news release. Officers responded to the call and found out that the shooting occurred near the intersection of Alphonse Street and East Oak Street in Abbeville.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his head and a female with a gunshot wound to the upper part of her left arm. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Police say there were two suspects but details are limited at this time.

