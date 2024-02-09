On to bigger things: Arc of Acadiana Resale Store

ABBEVILLE, La. — Arc of Acadiana is a non-discrimination program with a mission to provide the opportunity to all intellectually disabled citizens to live their life to the fullest.

One of the ways that the program does this is through their Resale Stores, which can be found in five parishes throughout the Acadiana region.

To see each location, visit the Arc of Acadiana website.

"The purpose of the Arc Resale Stores is to serve our community with cheaper clothes that they can afford, as well as give employment to our participants that we serve," said Teisha Hebert, store manager at the Arc of Acadiana Resale Store on Charity Street in Abbeville.

Every store is employed by the individuals Arc supports, helping them to gain life skills and make connections.

"I really love working here at the Arc because I'm here the longest, and I love everybody," said Erin Vincent, an employee at the Arc of Acadiana Resale Store.

Arc of Acadiana is taking a big step into a bigger place at their Abbeville location. Located at 2411 Charity St., the new building is right next door to the current Charity Street store, but the upgrade is significant. The Arc says they are excited that, for the first time, they have a building that can suit their needs.

"We are hoping to open in March, and we are going to have a grand opening celebration with prizes and refreshments," said Angie Norris, Arc of Acadiana's director of day programs. "We hope that everyone comes out."

Arc of Acadiana will be combining the two current Abbeville stores into this larger location, using the former store's building next door as a dedicated donation center.

"I'm excited for the atmosphere. I'm going to be here a long time," Vincent said. "I get along with everybody, including my bosses, and they are proud of me, and I'm proud of them, too."