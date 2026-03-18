North Vermilion Middle School hosts career day to inspire students to explore future career paths

MAURICE — Administrators at North Vermilion Middle School hosted businesses and professionals to speak with students during their career day.

Principal Kandice Broussard said the goal of career day is to help students think about their future as they head to high school.

She said, “We feel it is very important to get our kids ready to go into high school and focusing on career paths, whether it be a university bound or a career in tech.”

Jenny Descant, the school’s counselor, said she hopes the event helps students set goals for themselves.

“Students love it every year whenever they get to, they get to see all of these businesses and professionals, setting some goals for them for the future,” she said.

Students said career day gives them a better understanding of careers they may want to pursue.

Abram Duhon said, “This just gives me a better visual of what I want to do whenever I graduate high school.”

“I’m excited to see the tractors and Slimco to see the more, I mean, not more, but like those outdoor hardworking jobs so I can learn and see what I could possibly be doing one day,” said Owen Palermo.

Audree Power said, “I’m excited to see the hospital inside, Ochners, because I want to be a doctor when I grow up, so I’m excited to see what that’s all about.”

Zach Dubois, owner of Lagniappe Studios, said he enjoys sharing insight with the students about how to start a career in photography.

“I try to tell them, ‘Learn that creativity. Hone in on that creativity, and then you have that base level to help you start whenever you’re ready for that career,’” he said.

The school’s administrators said this is the second year they have hosted a career day, and they look forward to hosting more in the future.

