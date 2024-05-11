No one injured during incident at Abbeville church

We have a crew on the way to Abbeville to look into an incident that happened in or around St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church this morning.

Here's a message posted by the church:

Dear Parishioners,

This morning, our First Communion ceremony was interrupted when a suspicious person opened the back door. The individual was immediately confronted by parishioners, escorted outside and the police were called. The individual was quickly apprehended by Abbeville Police Department and is in their custody. Once apprehended, law enforcement entered the church to make sure there was no additional danger. This understandably caused panic. While we realize this was a frightening experience for those in attendance, we are incredibly grateful to both parishioners and police officers for acting quickly to ensure the safety of all. Chief Mike Hardy is handling the investigation with cooperation of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s office and assistance from the FBI. Out of an abundance of caution, we will have uniformed law enforcement at all upcoming Masses. We invite First Communicants to receive First Holy Communion at whichever Mass they choose to attend this weekend. We are grateful for all the prayers for our St. Mary Magdalen community.

No one was injured, but during the livestream of the ceremony this morning at the church a man approaches the priest and speaks to him. The priest begins to pray the rosary, and parishioners can be seen getting up from the pews and looking toward the back of sanctuary. They begin to move around, some picking up children and hurrying out of camera range.

Several people who appear to be law enforcement officers walk around the church, including behind the priest and the altar.

Then a man can be heard saying "get a hold of your child, go slowly. We did apprehend a young man, he is in custody, he's in police custody."

We've reached Abbeville Police, who tell us they'll release information as soon as appropriate.

We'll update this story as soon as we get more information.