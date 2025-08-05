Nine year old honored for heroic actions in father's medical emergency

ABBEVILLE, LA - Nine-year-old Navi Thomas has captured the heart of her community once again with her bravery and quick thinking during a family crisis. After her father, Buck Thomas, became unresponsive, Navi's life-saving 911 call and her swift application of CPR earned her the title of hero.

Buck Thomas was hospitalized for a couple of weeks. "I'm happy that he's out of the hospital," Navi said, reflecting on her father's recovery.

On Monday, Navi was honored at the Vermilion Parish Sheriff Award’s Banquet with the Citizen Award. "They were sitting down and clapping for other people; I didn’t know they were going to stand up for me," she commented, visibly moved by the acknowledgment of her actions.

The medical emergency involving her father has undoubtedly changed both their lives, but one sentiment remains clear: Buck Thomas is profoundly grateful for his daughter’s presence during his time of need. "I'm so proud of her," he expressed, standing by her side on the day of her award ceremony.

Navi's bravery serves as a reminder of the impact that quick action can have in life-or-death situations, and her story continues to inspire those around her.

