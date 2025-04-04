Nine-year-old girl saves father’s life with 911 call

ABBEVILLE, KATC - A nine-year-old girl is being celebrated as a hero after her quick thinking and calm response helped save her father’s life.

On a Saturday afternoon, Navi Thomas was at home in Meaux when her father, Buck, slipped on a toy while fixing the water meter. He fell, hit his head on the stairs, and lost consciousness.

“He was snoring and passed out. I didn’t know what to do, but I remembered what my dad told me when I was younger — if anything really bad happens, call 911,” she said.

After calling her aunt, Thomas dialed 911. She spoke to Melanie Jaggers, a dispatcher who walked her through the process as her father’s condition worsened. In an emotional moment, Thomas recounted the harrowing situation.

Jaggers was deeply impressed by Thomas’ composure. “I don’t think I’ve ever met a nine-year-old so calm,” Jaggers said. “She was brave, intelligent, and did everything right. She kept her cool under a lot of pressure.”

Thanks to Thomas’ quick thinking and the guidance of the dispatcher, her father received the medical attention he needed and was able to make it to the hospital. Buck is alive today, and his family is deeply grateful for his daughter’s heroic actions.

“Because of what she did, he’s still here with us,” Linda Chamberlain, Thomas’ aunt said.

On Thursday, the Vermilion Parish Communications District honored Thomas for her bravery, presenting her with an honorary 911 badge and an award. The recognition was a moment of celebration for the young hero. The district also honored Jaggers with the Voice Behind the Call award for her crucial role in the rescue.

For Thomas, the experience has left a lasting impact, and she shared some wisdom for others who may find themselves in a similar situation.

“Don’t be scared, just be calm, and 911 will help you,” Thomas said, her confidence a testament to her bravery in the face of an emergency.