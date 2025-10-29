New ordinance caps chicken ownership in Kaplan

The Kaplan City Council has passed an ordinance that limits the number of poultry a resident can own, the Kaplan Herald is reporting.

The law takes effect in 20 days and caps the number of poultry to five for each city residence.

We did a story about the ordinance when it was proposed; to see that story, click here.

The newspaper is reporting that the council on Tuesday approved a new poultry ordinance that states a person can have no more than five birds at their home. If they are chickens, there can only be two roosters out of the five. It limited the number of roosters because of their crowing, the newspaper reports.

Any violations of the ordinance carry a $200 per day fine, the Herald reports.

Five years ago, poultry owners in Kaplan celebrated after a newly proposed ordinance that would have limited the number of domestic poultry a person could own in Kaplan was voted down by the then-council. Since that defeat, Kaplan residents could own as many roosters and hens as they could fit in their yard. The old ordinance stated that the birds had to be in cages and could not roam the city. The phone calls and complaints from residents near those raising 20 to 50 roosters and hens continued, the newspaper reports.

To read the full story with all of the details, click here.

