Kaplan’s proposed chicken limit ordinance ruffles feathers among residents 

KAPLAN, LA - In the streets of Kaplan, the sounds of backyard chickens are as familiar as passing cars. For residents like Christopher Harrison, raising chickens isn’t just a hobby, it’s a way of life.

“This chicken right here, this is a Spanish rooster,” Harrison said. “I come home from work, tend to my chickens, make sure they are good. Water, food, they are healthy. That’s my heart. Some are like my kids, so I maintain everything.”

Harrison is one of many who have grown up raising poultry.

In 2019 , the city tried to put a cap on the amount of poultry residents can have but it failed.

During the most recent city council meeting, officials introduced a new ordinance to further restrict backyard poultry ownership, reducing the limit to five birds and permitting up to two roosters per household.

For chicken owners like Harrison, who currently keeps more than 40 birds, the proposed changes feel excessive.

“It’s ridiculous. Chickens accumulate fast,” he said. “You breed them now. A hen can have up to 13, 14 babies.”

City officials say the push for the new ordinance is about regulating ownership and protecting public health and safety.

CITY OF KAPLAN

CITY OF KAPLAN

However, local police chief Josh Hardy told KATC over the phone that his department has not seen an increase in noise complaints.

As the city weighs its next move, chicken owners hope their concerns are taken into account.

“I’m not getting rid of my chickens. I’m sorry,” Harrison said.

For now, the clucks continue to echo throughout the neighborhood, as residents wait for a final decision.

The next council meeting is scheduled for October 21 at 6 p.m. at Kaplan City Hall.

