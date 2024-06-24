With hurricane season comes a new emergency alert system in Vermilion Parish.

Called Rave, the new system replaces the previously used Nixle, according to the Vermilion Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. We're told it provides real-time updates from local to state levels.

Parish-wide text alerts are available by texting "Vermilion" to 77295, or by scanning the QR code below with your mobile phone's camera. Town-specific alerts are available through the Smart 911 app.

Vermilion Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

If you don't have a cell phone, that's okay. Officials say anyone with a landline registered with 911 will still receive notifications.

