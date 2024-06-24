Watch Now
New emergency alert system in Vermilion Parish

cell phone
MGN Online
cell phone
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jun 24, 2024

With hurricane season comes a new emergency alert system in Vermilion Parish.

Called Rave, the new system replaces the previously used Nixle, according to the Vermilion Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. We're told it provides real-time updates from local to state levels.

Parish-wide text alerts are available by texting "Vermilion" to 77295, or by scanning the QR code below with your mobile phone's camera. Town-specific alerts are available through the Smart 911 app.

Rave alert system comes to Vermilion Parish

If you don't have a cell phone, that's okay. Officials say anyone with a landline registered with 911 will still receive notifications.

