More street enhancements coming to the city of Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, KATC - More street enhancements are coming to the city of Abbeville. The city council announced Wednesday evening that $325,000 dollars has been awarded for the Graceland Avenue sidewalk and overlay project.

The project, which includes Graceland Avenue from North State Street to Lyman street, will feature 6ft wide sidewalks, speed bumps on each side of Parker Hebert Park, and drainage improvements.

The council moved forward with the lowest bidder, Glenn Lege construction.

Community member Rebecca Davis says she’s looking forward to the construction and being one step closer to driving on a smoother road.

“ I can’t wait to see the progress on it. The sidewalks and roads need it, so I'm excited,” Davis said.

There is still no start date for the project.