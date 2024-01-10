Meaux-Nunez Volunteer Fire Dept. Fundraiser

Meaux-Nunez, La. - Looking for a way to support your local fire department? This weekend, the Meaux-Nunez Volunteer fire department is having their annual fundraiser dinner. The station started this fundraiser tradition back in 1991.

The funds collected from the dinner will go towards fire department resources such as maintenance for the trucks and equipment.

The fire station currently has 15-18 active volunteer firefighters that respond to calls across Vermilion Parish.

While the city gives the department an annual budget, Meaux-Nunez Fire Chief Lukas Meux says this aid will help with yearly expenses.

“If we have a bad year with truck maintenance or gear always breaking or something that’s eating away at our budget, we’re only left with so much at the end of the year and this fundraiser helps us out tremendously by giving us a little extra money to help us be able to spend on the things that we need,” said Fire Chief Meux.

Tickets cost $10 and that will get you fried pork with trimmings. You can text +1 (337) 385-4267 for the tickets.

The fundraiser dinner will take place Sunday, January 14th from 11 am to 1 pm at the Meaux-Nunez Volunteer Fire Department station.