Maurice Homeowner Faces Loss of Memories Following House Fire

VERMILION PARISH — A house fire early Wednesday morning has left 82-year-old Raynold Vincent facing significant damage to his home. Vincent, a lifelong resident of Maurice, Louisiana, has lived in the house he built in 1971 for decades.

Recently, he moved in with his girlfriend just a block away, though he continues to check on his property every morning. On Wednesday, during one of his routine visits, Vincent discovered the fire that would severely damage his home.

"It’s difficult, it’s difficult to express myself on this situation… It brings back memories that’s emotional for me… I was making my rounds, even on New Year’s morning. I’m concerned, kinda glad I did, although it didn’t salvage much."

Vincent explained that the fire began in his trash can, which had been filled with the remnants of fireworks his son had used the night before. "When I got here this morning, my trash cans were burning," Vincent explained. "My son did some fireworks, and when he finished, he swept and put the remains in the trash can, and by this morning, it started smoldering and it was a domino effect".

The emotional toll of the fire has been especially difficult for Vincent, who shared that the hardest part of the situation has been the loss of cherished memories tied to his home.

"Since I’m living with another person, I’m not completely dependent on this residence, so that’s one plus," he said. "But the negative about it is losing a lot of memories."

Despite the immense damage, Vincent has found peace in the support of his community and family. Local organizations and businesses have already stepped in to help him recover. VE Roofing, alongside Vincent Enterprises and Elite Roofing Supply, has committed to a full removal and replacement of his roof.

"They all volunteered to take care of things," Vincent said. "I don’t know the words to use, I can’t come up with the proper statement, the good Lord has been good to me,” Vincent says.

While fire officials have stated that the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, Vincent expressed his gratitude for the support he's received. He is thankful not only for the efforts of those assisting in the recovery process but also for the unwavering support of his family and the local community.