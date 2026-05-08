Maurice breaks ground on 6,000 square feet city hall

MAURICE — Friday's groundbreaking for a new city hall in Maurice is paving the way for the town to better serve its growing population.

According to World Population Review, Maurice's population has increased by 60 percent since 2020.

Mayor Neil Arsement said the new city hall, located on Rita Street, will be 6,000 square feet.

"The City Hall is going to be great for expansion for us to be able to accommodate our residents in a better way and be able to grow our staff to service our citizens of Maurice," Arsement said.

The current city hall has only a few parking spots, a limitation he said the new facility will address.

"At the current city hall, we only have two parking spots, so you know, this will give us much more room and for parking and just be able to service them better," he said.

The town will retain ownership of the current city hall, but Arsement said a new department will move into the building once the new facility is complete.

He said, "At our old city hall, what we're going to do is do a little renovations over there for our police department. Right now they're in just a little 7-800 square foot building, so we're going to move them into the old city hall, which will give them room for expansion needed as well."

He said the the contract for the new facility is 365 days, but they are hoping it will be complete in 10 months.