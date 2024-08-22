Man surrenders after hours-long SWAT standoff in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, KATC - A man surrendered to law enforcement Wednesday evening after an hours-long standoff inside a house on Schlessinger Street in Abbeville.

Around 2pm, emergency officials were called onto the scene. A Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed they were assisting the U.S. Marshal’s Office, which was attempting to serve a warrant. Lafayette Police were also present at the scene.

The suspect, who was wearing a red shirt and no shoes, barricaded himself in the house for hours.

The SWAT team tried negotiating with him, calling out to the man over intercoms, and repeatedly telling him to get out the house.

As time went on, officials shattered a front-facing window, deployed smoke, and released a flash-bang.

The suspect surrendered around 11:50 pm. He was removed from the house, placed in handcuffs, and given a wellness check.

Marilyn Boudreaux, a nearby resident who’s lived in the neighborhood for 15 years was shocked. She tells KATC, these acts are unusual.

“Well, it’s kind of scary, we have never experienced anything like this. (This community is) family oriented. Everyone works, kids catch the bus on the corner. We never had this type of excitement on this block and it’s a good neighborhood.” Boudreaux said.

