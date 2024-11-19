Man accused of leading police on chase in stolen tractor

VERMILION PARISH, La. — A man is in custody after leading multiple police agencies on a chase in a stolen tractor.

According to Sheriff Eddie Langlinais, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen tractor near the Woodlawn Bridge on La—82 in the Youngsville area of Vermilion Parish. The tractor then traveled on Woodlawn Road to Bourque Road, near La-92, where an officer from the Maurice Police Department attempted a traffic stop on it.

The driver of the tractor attempted to run the Maurice Police Officer off the road and fled from the scene, Langlinais stated. Vermilion Deputies arrived on the scene and attempted to stop the tractor before the driver crossed the Vermilion Parish / Lafayette Parish line.

Louisiana State Police – Region II, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Youngsville Police Department and Broussard Police Department were all contacted for assistance in stopping the tractor. Spike strips were deployed, and the tractor was eventually rendered immobile at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery and South Morgan Avenue in Broussard.

The driver of the tractor, identified as Mark Ardoin, 47, has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail and is presently being transferred to Vermilion Parish Correctional Center, where he will be booked on charges of felony theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer.

Sheriff Eddie Langlinais would like to thank Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Maurice Police Department, Louisiana State Police – Region II, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Youngsville Police Department and the Broussard Police Department for their efforts in bringing this incident to a swift and safe conclusion.

