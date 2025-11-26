ABBEVILLE, La. (KATC) — Thanksgiving.

A wonderful time of year for friends, family, fun, and of course, food. But once the party's over, what do you do with all those leftovers? You could throw them away, but that may seem wasteful. On the other hand, you may not exactly want to have the same Thanksgiving meal on repeat. So what exactly can you do?

According to local private chef Logan Lawson, the answer is: get creative.

Making the most of Thanksgiving Leftovers

We met up with him at his family home in Abbeville to see how he makes three separate dishes out of your typical Thanksgiving leftovers. Think turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, and gravy. With those ingredients, and a couple things you'd typically find in your refrigerator, it turns out you can whip up a few different and tasty meals in less than 15 minutes.

Here they are:

Thanksgiving Shepherd's Pie

Ingredients



Turkey

Mashed potatoes

Stuffing

Green beans (or other vegetable of choice)

Gravy

Directions

1. Layer bottom of pan with turkey, then add stuffing on top.

2. Layer your vegetables over your stuffing and turkey then add your mashed potatoes and smooth out.

3. Heat at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes.

4. Serve, then top with fresh gravy, and enjoy.

Cranberry BBQ Turkey Sliders

Ingredients



Turkey (shredded)

Dinner roll of choice

BBQ sauce of choice

Cranberry sauce

Coleslaw

Directions

1. On your roll, add a bit of shredded turkey, then BBQ sauce.

2. Top with your leftover cranberry sauce and a little coleslaw.

3. Serve and enjoy.

Leftover Pie Milkshake

Ingredients



Leftover pie

Heavy cream

Ice cream of choice

Directions

1. Crumble your pie into your blender, add a bit of heavy cream, then blend.

2. Add your ice cream of choice, and a little more heavy cream then blend again.

3. Pour into your cup add your favorite topping.

4. Serve and enjoy.

You can follow Chef Logan here and here.