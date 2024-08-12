Magnolia Plantation Water System issues boil advisory

ABBEVILLE, La. — Magnolia Plantation Water System, Inc. in Abbeville experienced an entire system outage due to a pump failure.

The water system will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container—the one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or adding a small pinch of salt to each boiled quart of water.

The boil order will remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.

