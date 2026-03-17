Louisiana gas prices rising; how to improve gas mileage

ABBEVILLE — According to AAA, Louisiana’s average gas price one month ago was $2.50 per gallon. The current state average is $3.45 per gallon.

As prices rise, John Fleuriet, a mechanic and owner of Fleuriet Automotive in Abbeville, says proper maintenance if the key to ensuring a vehicle is at its optimal fuel efficiency.

“Make sure that your tire pressure is good. Make sure you don’t have any lights on inside your car that would give you an indication that something is wrong,” he said.

AAA says when a check engine light is on, a vehicle is releasing excessive emissions, which reduces its average gas mileage.

Fleuriet said, “If you have a check engine light come on, you should have that checked immediately.” He added that getting the engine checked “makes the engine run more efficiently. When it runs efficiently, it gets its best fuel mileage.”

Other tips from AAA include accelerating smoothly and using cruise control to keep the vehicle at a constant speed, which can ultimately save on gas usage.

