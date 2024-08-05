LDWF reopens oyster season in Vermilion Bay

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) will reopen the oyster season in designated portions of the Public Oyster Seed Grounds in the Vermilion /Atchafalaya Bay area to allow bedding of oyster resource to private leases. This oyster season is based on the annual oyster stock assessment provided by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) biologists, recommendations by the Oyster Task Force, and comments received from members of the public.

The Vermilion/East, West Cote Blanche Bay/Atchafalaya Bay Public Oyster Seed Grounds will reopen for harvest/bedding of seed oysters one half-hour before sunrise on Monday, August 05, 2024, and shall close at one-half hour after sunset on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

During this oyster season reopening, the following provisions will be in effect:



Every vessel harvesting oysters from the Public Oyster Areas for oyster resources shall report harvest information to the LDWF before 9 p.m. each day fished. Vessels shall provide the following information: Captain’s name, oyster harvester number, vessel number, the total number of sacks harvested that day, total barrels of seed removed, and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) Harvest area fished. Electronic reporting will be completed through the e-Reporting application via smartphone. The eReporting app is supported by both iOS [wlf.louisiana.gov]and Android [wlf.louisiana.gov]. Fishermen should download the app from these links at the Apple Store [wlf.louisiana.gov] or Google Play Store [wlf.louisiana.gov]then create an account using an email address. The registration page requires name, commercial fishing license number, and type of license to register. Once the account is created, the fisherman will add their vessels. Follow this link for more information on the eReporting app and how to use it: https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/oyster-e-reporting [wlf.louisiana.gov].

If any person on a vessel takes or attempts to take oysters from the public oyster seed grounds described above, all oysters contained on that vessel will be deemed to have been taken from said seed ground or reservation from the time harvest begins until all oysters are off-loaded at their lease.

No harvester shall sell, or transport with his vessel, oysters intended for direct market sales from the public seed grounds described above.

All vessels harvesting seed oysters for bedding purposes from the open public oyster areas shall not have sacks or other containers typically used to hold oysters on board the harvest vessel.

The harvest of seed oysters from these public areas shall be for the purpose of moving the live oyster resource. The removal of more than 15 percent of non-living reef material in bedding loads is prohibited. All vessels shall allow on-board inspection and sampling of seed oyster loads by LDWF biologists and/or agents.

All vessels located in public oyster areas, seed grounds, or reservations during those times between one-half hour after sunset and one-half hour before sunrise must have all oyster scrapers unshackled.

Any individual actively harvesting oysters in the public oyster seed grounds designated as “closed” by LDH shall be properly permitted for such transplant by LDH in accordance with the state sanitary code.

Taking oysters from the public oyster seed grounds or reservations without an oyster seed ground vessel permit shall be a class two violation subject to the penalties provided in RS 56:32 and to the requirements of RS 56:424.1.

The Secretary of the Department was authorized by the Commission to adjust closure dates based on biological harvest data or if enforcement issues are encountered. The Secretary is also authorized to take emergency action to reopen areas previously closed if the threat to the resource has ended and to open public areas if substantial oyster resources are located.

Harvesters are encouraged to consult with LDH prior to fishing this area as some areas opened by LDWF may be closed due to water quality concerns by LDH.

Public notice of any opening, delay, or closing of a season will be provided at least 72 hours prior to such action, unless the Louisiana Department of Health orders such closure for public concerns.

For a map of this opening see above or click here [wlf.louisiana.gov].

For more information, contact Robert Caballero at rcaballero@wlf.la.gov or 504-286-4054.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel